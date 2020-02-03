Road closed and traffic diverted for gas works

Cadent is carying out work until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft, with a road closure in place. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and gas work is carried out for a week.

The warning comes as the work takes place from Monday, February 3 until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft.

It comes as Cadent carry out the works, with the road closed and traffic diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues, with traffic restrictions on Gilpin Road.

It states that the works will be taking place this week "in the farside footway opposite 17B Gilpin Road", according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Lay 9m service from main in footway," along with other associated works.

With Gilpin Road closed, a diversion route of 0.6km is in operation, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Cadent are also carrying out gas repair work until Tuesday, February 4 on the A146 Beccles Road at Oulton Broad.

