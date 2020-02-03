Search

Advanced search

Road closed and traffic diverted for gas works

PUBLISHED: 10:03 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 03 February 2020

Cadent is carying out work until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft, with a road closure in place. Picture: Google Images

Cadent is carying out work until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft, with a road closure in place. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and gas work is carried out for a week.

The warning comes as the work takes place from Monday, February 3 until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft.

It comes as Cadent carry out the works, with the road closed and traffic diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues, with traffic restrictions on Gilpin Road.

You may also want to watch:

It states that the works will be taking place this week "in the farside footway opposite 17B Gilpin Road", according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Lay 9m service from main in footway," along with other associated works.

With Gilpin Road closed, a diversion route of 0.6km is in operation, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

Cadent are also carrying out gas repair work until Tuesday, February 4 on the A146 Beccles Road at Oulton Broad.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads on our website via our Live Traffic Map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

New boss of Zaks vows to make restaurant ‘everyone’s favourite’ again

Ian Hacon, who is one of the new bosses of Zaks. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Max Aarons rates the Premier League’s best right backs

Norwich City defender Max Aarons has revealed who he would have as his ultimate Premier League full back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man ‘waited in car’ to knock 70-year-old unconscious in the road

CCTV footage of the incident shows Robin Wetherall laying unconscious in the road after being pushed by another man. Photo: The Terrace, Loddon

From caravan burgers to a Norwich institution: The rise of Zaks restaurant

Coming around again: Ian Hacon pictured at Zaks in 2003. He is now taking over the business after buying it with Chris Carr. Pic: Archant library

Heart-shaped messages of love replace race hate poster as police probe continues

Heart-shaped messages outside Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant
Drive 24