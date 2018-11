Drivers face diversions after gas leak shuts roads

London Road in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Drivers are facing diversions in King’s Lynn while a gas leak is repaired.

London Road and Vallingers Road have been shut so Cadent Gas can carry out the emergency work.

The work, which started on Tuesday, November 20 is likely to continue until Monday, November 26.

Traffic is being diverted via South Lynn Plain, Friars Street and Southgate Street.