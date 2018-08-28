Six days of road misery after gas leak in Norfolk town

Drivers are facing six days of aggravation in King’s Lynn because of a gas leak that has closed one of the town’s major roads.

The leak on London Road is set to cause tailbacks in and out of the town until Monday.

Diversions are in place on the busy road at the junction with Valingers Road, with Cadent Gas carrying out emergency gas main work to maintain “safe and reliable” supplies.

No houses or businesses have been affected by the gas leak, but there are fears the road closure could hit businesses.

Vilma Pietryte, whose husband owns ZP & VP Butchers on London Road, said: “It is very bad for business. Our customers are coming to us in cars and we have deliveries that need to get here. It will lose us business and lose us money.”

An employee from Favorit Motor Company, who did not want to be named, said: “Nothing has been affected as yet, but we shall see.”

Daryle Taylor, manager at Andrew Francis funeral directors, said: “We aren’t affected as we have access to the back road at the back of the building.

“Cadent did come in yesterday and say they were digging up the road and if it would cause us any inconvenience and if it would they asked what they could do to accommodate that, but it won’t affect us.”

A spokesman for Cadent Gas Company said: “We are currently carrying out essential work in King’s Lynn in London Road at the junction with Valingers Road to repair a gas escape.

“This work must be carried out to help ensure local people remain connected to safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and will do all we can to complete this work as soon as possible.”

A lane on London Road will be shut as drivers approach the junction from Southgates Roundabout, with delays likely both coming in and out of the town, especially at rush hour.

Part of London Road and Valingers Road will also be closed whilst the repairs are taking place.

More diversions are set to be in place for motorists heading towards the Southgates Roundabout, taking them down Valingers Road onto Friar Street then to the Southgates Roundabout before rejoining London Road.