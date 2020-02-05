Footpath to be closed over 'public safety' concerns

The footpath on Freshwater Way in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed, with no access through the site for pedestrians or cyclists during repair works.

A footpath under a bridge is set to be closed for more than two weeks for urgent repair works.

Suffolk Highways will close the footpath on Freshwater Way in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft for "public safety" as work is carried out.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, a diversion will be in place as the work takes place between Monday, February 10 and February 28.

Listing the reason for closure, it states: "Public safety - Urgent replacement of deteriorated metal guardrails along footpath underneath the bridge."

It means that Freshwater Way will be closed, with no access through the site for pedestrians or cyclists during the works.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states that the work will be taking place "from outside the Wherry Hotel for 100 metres north eastbound," as the repairs run "from two-way split at the junction on Freshwater Way to footway junction with Bridge Road."

The diversion will be in operation from Freshwater Way to Bridge Road, then Commodore Road to Bridge Road and vice versa.

