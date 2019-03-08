Traffic lights stuck on red leave traffic at standstill

Drivers are facing delays as traffic lights on a city centre round about remain stuck on red.

Police are warning people to take care as they approach the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich after reports that temporary traffic lights on Earlham Road are stuck on red.

In a tweet, Norfolk Police said: "Reports that temporary traffic lights are stuck on red at fiveways roundabout #Norwich. Highways have been advised. Approach with caution."

A pedestrian in the area said cars heading out of the city towards Colney were at a standstill.

