First to change bus fares for string of Norwich services

Changes are to be made to First bus fares in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

Bus company First Eastern Counties is making a number of changes to its fares for travel in Norwich this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some fares will be going up, but others will be frozen and some will be reduced.

In Norwich, the price of weekly, monthly and annual tickets bought electronically and on buses will be frozen.

The Norwich zone day ticket will be frozen when bought on bus, but will be cheaper than at present if bught electronically.

Electronic purchases of High5 group day tickets will be frozen, but they will go up if bought on buses.

The cost of 10-trip tickets bought on buses and electronically will increase.

The Norwich two-stop hop ticket is going up in price, while the two-trip ticket in Norwich is being axed.

There are also changes to the price of some Norwich zone single fares.

First says the changes, which come in from Sunday, January 13, reflect the changing costs of operating their fleet of buses.

Full details of the changes are available here.