Bus bosses say Norwich climate change cycle protest could 'affect the punctuality of our services'

Extinction Rebellion Norwich staged their first critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Bus passengers have been warned that they could face delays as climate change activists hold a potentially disruptive cycle ride around Norwich.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich during their critical mass bicycle ride in March. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Extinction Rebellion Norwich will hold its second 'critical mass bike ride' on Saturday (May 18) as they continue to push for councils to declare a climate emergency.

Starting at 12pm at The Forum on Saturday, the ride will see cyclists riding through the streets in a protest which could cause disruption to other road users.

Amy Wilson, spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, said the ride could potentially be disruptive, but that it was part of the group's peaceful, direct action.

She said: "We are doing this to keep drawing attention to the need for all of us, and our government, to make big changes.

"We can't go on doing business as usual, getting in our cars, buying lots of consumer goods, throwing away plastic, building huge roads across delicate ecosystems.

"And a future of less cars and more bikes is probably going to be a better future for us too, not just the planet.

"The UK Government has declared a climate emergency. We must also make sure that Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council are aware of this, that they too declare the crisis immediately, and act quickly to avert disaster.

"Any government's primary duty is to protect its citizens but our leaders are failing to protect us from flooding and extreme weather.

"Scientists predict a rise in sea levels which will result in the loss of low lying areas, such as Kings Lynn and Great Yarmouth, within the lifetimes of our children and grandchildren."

Bosses at First buses said the bike ride could cause some delays to their bus services.

First Norwich tweeted: "We've been made aware of a planned climate change campaign event due to take place in Norwich tomorrow.

"Unfortunately, this could affect the punctuality of our services, for which we apologise and thank you for bearing with us."

Norfolk County Council recently recognised the need for 'urgent action' over climate change, while Norwich City Council 'acknowledged' a climate emergency, but stopped short of declaring one.

North Norfolk District Council was the first authority in Norfolk to declare a climate emergency, while Suffolk county councillors did so in March.

More than a thousand climate change protestors were arrested in April, after a string of demonstrations by Extinction Rebellion in London.

When Extinction Rebellion supporters carried out a critical mass bike ride in Edinburgh, police made almost 30 arrests for breach of the peace.

That protest, in April, saw campaigners riding their bicycles on roads in the Scottish capital, slowing down and eventually stopping traffic altogether.