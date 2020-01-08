First of Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains runs from Norwich station

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer Archant

The first of Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains between Norwich and London has made its inaugural journey with passengers.

The 7.40am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street was the first time commuters have got to travel on a new class 745.

Following a number of test trips, the 12-carriage number 745007 train set off on time from Norwich Railway Station this morning.

It is one of a fleet of 10 new Inter City trains from Swiss manufacturer Stadler.

Greater Anglia says the new trains have 752 seats compared to 614 on the train which have been used up to now.

The rail company hired an expert seat designer to make sure the seats were as comfortable as possible, with lumbar support and the maximum padding allowed under new stricter fire regulations.

There are USB and plug points for each pair of seats and a mixture of tables and seatback tables.

Each train also has air conditioning, free wifi and a passenger information screen in each carriage.

Wider automatic push button doors for getting on and off the train are situated in the centre of carriages.

The floor level is lower than on existing trains where the doors are, which, combined with a retractable step to bridge the gap between the train and the platform, makes the train more accessible for people with wheelchairs and buggies.

There is also a café bar area and space for six bicycles.

The rail operator is replacing its existing fleet with 169 new trains.

But there have been problems with signalling, particularly on the Norwich to Sheringham lines, which caused cancellations and delays.