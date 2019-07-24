Search

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

24 July, 2019 - 06:30
A Leeds sign on a First Bus in Norwich. First brings in older buses to Norwich from other parts of the country. Photo: Archant

Archant

Norwich passengers have been learning about the benefits of travelling by bus - in Leeds.

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill SmithFirst bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith

"Your Leeds High Frequency Services" reads an advert spotted by one reader on a First Bus on Tuesday morning going through the city centre.

A First spokesman said the bus had been in the Norwich fleet for two years but the Leeds poster had not been spotted as it was covered with another advert up until now.

The advert shows once again how old buses from other parts of the country are being moved to Norwich, when those cities get newer, cleaner vehicles.

In May we revealed how older buses were getting a second lease of life in Norwich when they were no longer wanted in other parts of the country.

Older buses, from before 2005, emit up to ten times more pollution than newer vehicles, unless they go through a revamp known as "retrofitting".

First has retrofitted 15 of its older buses but environmental campaigners want bus firms to go further.

Green Party city councillor Denise Carlo said: "First sending its cast off buses from other cities to Norwich makes a mockery of efforts to clean up Norwich's polluted air, with diesel vehicles a major factor.

"Currently, dirty diesel buses in Norwich are making profits for bus operators but damaging people's health.

"Buses powered by clean renewable power such as electric and hydrogen are the way forward and we should replace all diesel buses at the earliest time."

One regular passenger previously said he had seen the word "Bradford" still on the side of a First Bus driving along Dereham Road earlier this year.

He accused transport firms of using the city as a "dumping ground" for old buses not wanted elsewhere.

But First said it was upgrading its older vehicles to make sure they emitted fewer pollutants. It said the cost of retro-fitting was around a tenth of the cost of buying a new bus.

First forgets to remove Leeds advert from old bus brought to Norwich

