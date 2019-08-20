Buses diverted after reports of gas leak in Norwich street

Bus services have been diverted after reports of a gas leak in a Norwich road.

Bosses at First Buses said Lodge Lane in Old Catton had been shut on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

It means Orange Line buses have been diverted.

Orange Line buses will continue to call at Fiddlewood and White Woman Lane, but not at stops on St Faiths Road beyond Fiddlewood or on Lodge Lane.

The bus company says they have been told the road should reopen on Wednesday afternoon and apologised for any inconvenience.

Gas network Cadent has been carrying out gas maintenance work on Lodge Lane to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

It is not clear if the reports of a leak are connected to that work.