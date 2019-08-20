Search

Buses diverted after reports of gas leak in Norwich street

20 August, 2019 - 16:47
Lodge Lane in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Bus services have been diverted after reports of a gas leak in a Norwich road.

Bosses at First Buses said Lodge Lane in Old Catton had been shut on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

It means Orange Line buses have been diverted.

Orange Line buses will continue to call at Fiddlewood and White Woman Lane, but not at stops on St Faiths Road beyond Fiddlewood or on Lodge Lane.

The bus company says they have been told the road should reopen on Wednesday afternoon and apologised for any inconvenience.

Gas network Cadent has been carrying out gas maintenance work on Lodge Lane to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

It is not clear if the reports of a leak are connected to that work.

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

