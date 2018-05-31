Coastal bus services operating reduced timetables

First bus in Norwich; Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2011

Bus services in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will switch to temporary timetables with reduced services in light of the strict government guidelines on social distancing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First Eastern Counties Buses will operate an “enhanced Sunday timetable” on all bus services on the coast from Wednesday (March 25).

The revised timetable will run on Mondays to Saturday with “additional journeys added” in the early morning and later evening until further notice.

All Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft town services, including X1 and X11 and X2, X21 and X22 services between the coast and Norwich and 1, 1A and 99 Coastal Clipper services along the coast are included.

Passengers will be able to find further details and copies of timetables on the First Eastern Counties website: www.firstgroup.com/easterncounties.

You may also want to watch:

Steve Wickers, managing director, said: “The government has increased its measures and advised against any non-essential travel and contact as it works towards reducing the rising number of coronavirus cases being identified.

“The number of people travelling on our services over the last few days has inevitably reduced significantly to the point where some of our buses are not carrying a single person, making this an unprecedented situation that we need to react to,” he added.