Bus passengers face delays and diversions due to burst water main

Bus passengers face delays and diversions after a road closure in Norwich.

23A bus is currently unable to service Longwater Lane/Norwich Road due to emergency roadworks on Longwater Lane in both directions.



We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you ^TC — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) December 16, 2019

First Bus has warned services will be disrupted along Longwater Lane in Costessey following an emergency closure due to a burst water main.

The bus operator said buses will not travel through Norwich Road, while all red line 23A buses have been diverted and will follow the 23 route through Breckland Road until the road reopens.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

On Twitter, First Bus apologised for any inconvenience caused.

