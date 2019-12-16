Search

Bus passengers face delays and diversions due to burst water main

PUBLISHED: 14:47 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 16 December 2019

First buses are disrupted following an emergency road closure in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First buses are disrupted following an emergency road closure in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Bus passengers face delays and diversions after a road closure in Norwich.

First Bus has warned services will be disrupted along Longwater Lane in Costessey following an emergency closure due to a burst water main.

The bus operator said buses will not travel through Norwich Road, while all red line 23A buses have been diverted and will follow the 23 route through Breckland Road until the road reopens.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

On Twitter, First Bus apologised for any inconvenience caused.

