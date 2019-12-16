Bus passengers face delays and diversions due to burst water main
PUBLISHED: 14:47 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 16 December 2019
Archant
Bus passengers face delays and diversions after a road closure in Norwich.
First Bus has warned services will be disrupted along Longwater Lane in Costessey following an emergency closure due to a burst water main.
The bus operator said buses will not travel through Norwich Road, while all red line 23A buses have been diverted and will follow the 23 route through Breckland Road until the road reopens.
It is not known when the road will reopen.
On Twitter, First Bus apologised for any inconvenience caused.
