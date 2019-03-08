Emergency services called following crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 17:25 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 17 November 2019
Emergency services have been called following a crash on the A47.
Firefighters from Dereham were called to assist the ambulance service following a crash on the A47 at Hockering shortly before 4pm on Sunday (November 17).
The crew helped to make the scene safe following the crash.
The incident has had a knock-on effect on others travelling on the road.
Konectbus tweeted to warn passengers that its service 8 had been affected.
The bus company tweeted: "Service 8 - Delays are likely due to a closure on the A47 at Hockering. We are diverting via Matishall and East Tuddenham and still serving all stops, it's just taking a little longer to complete the journey."
More to follow.
