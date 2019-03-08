Emergency services called following crash on A47

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Emergency services have been called following a crash on the A47.

Firefighters from Dereham were called to assist the ambulance service following a crash on the A47 at Hockering shortly before 4pm on Sunday (November 17).

The crew helped to make the scene safe following the crash.

The incident has had a knock-on effect on others travelling on the road.

Konectbus tweeted to warn passengers that its service 8 had been affected.

The bus company tweeted: "Service 8 - Delays are likely due to a closure on the A47 at Hockering. We are diverting via Matishall and East Tuddenham and still serving all stops, it's just taking a little longer to complete the journey."

More to follow.