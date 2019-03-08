Search

Advanced search

Emergency services called following crash on A47

PUBLISHED: 17:25 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 17 November 2019

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Police accident sign. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Emergency services have been called following a crash on the A47.

Firefighters from Dereham were called to assist the ambulance service following a crash on the A47 at Hockering shortly before 4pm on Sunday (November 17).

The crew helped to make the scene safe following the crash.

You may also want to watch:

The incident has had a knock-on effect on others travelling on the road.

Konectbus tweeted to warn passengers that its service 8 had been affected.

The bus company tweeted: "Service 8 - Delays are likely due to a closure on the A47 at Hockering. We are diverting via Matishall and East Tuddenham and still serving all stops, it's just taking a little longer to complete the journey."

More to follow.

Most Read

Meet the new landlords at the ‘best pub in Norfolk’

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

‘Completely devastating and insane’: Couple’s shock after hit-and-run

James Doyle and Sam Gravener (inset) and their Nissan Juke which was destroyed in a hit and run incident outside their home in Borrowdale Drive, Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson/Sam Gravener

Norfolk gastropub named one of the best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They are an unbelievable group of lads. They are different, they are special’ - Bastock on Linnets

Paul Bastock and one of King's Lynn Town's 'unbelievables', match winner Chris Henderson Picture: Ian Burt

Henderson goal sends Linnets back to the top

Chris Henderson clinched the win at Southport - and a return to the top of the table Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists