End in sight as two-year roadworks reach final stage

Roadworks in Attleborough have plagued the town for more than two years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Roadworks which have plagued a town for more than two years are set to enter their fourth and final phase.

The final phase of the Transport for Attleborough roadworks will take place on London Road. Picture: Sonya Duncan The final phase of the Transport for Attleborough roadworks will take place on London Road. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Designed to improve all forms of travel, the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project has been affecting businesses, motorists and shoppers since it began in September 2018.

And work will resume next week, continuing for at least 17 weeks as contractors enhance cycling and walking facilities on London Road.

The scheme has so far been met with widespread derision, with drivers increasingly frustrated at road closures and firms complaining of a significant dent in trade.

Ahead of the final phase, Tim Cobb, who owns The Bakery on Church Street, argued businesses had suffered for long enough.

Tim Cobb, who runs The Bakery on Church Street, says the roadworks in Attleborough have "gone on too long". Picture: Denise Bradley Tim Cobb, who runs The Bakery on Church Street, says the roadworks in Attleborough have "gone on too long". Picture: Denise Bradley

“At this stage we just want it done with and finished,” said Mr Cobb. “The whole thing has gone on too long.

“I would say traders have lost around 25pc of their business every time the roadworks have happened. Around 10pc come back, but 15pc have gone elsewhere and stayed elsewhere.

“The worst was the last set of roadworks where they pretty much blocked off the whole town centre. When it’s done it will be a big relief.”

Phil Leslie, mayor of Attleborough, added: “On the back of Covid and everything else that’s been going on, it will be a welcome relief to have the work completed.

“This has clearly been a significant issue but, finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

It is hope widening pavements on London Road and converting them to a shared pedestrian and cycling facility will ease journeys to the school, homes and the town centre. Existing-street parking will not be affected.

Improvements also include new paving, realigned junctions and a traffic light-controlled pedestrian and cycle crossing near to Chapel Road.

Philip Leslie, mayor of Attleborough, says it will be a "welcome relief" to see roadworks completed. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Leslie Philip Leslie, mayor of Attleborough, says it will be a "welcome relief" to see roadworks completed. Picture: Courtesy of Phil Leslie

Restrictions during the work are as follows:

• London Road - November 23 for 17 weeks: Temporary parking suspension to prevent vehicles parking within the construction area.

• Chapel Road - November 23 for four weeks: Junction with London Road temporarily closed. Signed diversion route will be in place.

• London Road - dates TBC (towards end of construction programme): Closure of entire length of London Road for road resurfacing. Further details to be provided nearer the time.