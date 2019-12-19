Search

Train cancellations between Norwich and London due to fault

PUBLISHED: 07:20 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 19 December 2019

Greater Anglia train services are disrupted. Picture: Stuart Anderson

There is more disruption for railway passengers today with some services between Norwich and London cancelled because of a train fault.

Greater Anglia has announced that the 6.24am and the 7.40am Norwich to London services have both been cancelled due to a fault.

The rail operator has also warned that the 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service, due at 11.50am, has also been cancelled because of a fault.

Elsewhere, services between Norwich and Sheringham are being "severely disrupted" due to major signalling problems.

Norwich to Sheringham services will run at a reduced speed causing severe delays. As a result train services from Norwich will terminate and start from Cromer.

After 9.45am there will be a 2 hourly service. A Rail Replacement Bus service will run between Cromer and Sheringham, operated by Completely Coaches and Sanders Coaches.

