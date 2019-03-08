Fallen tree causing big disruption on Norwich to London rail line
PUBLISHED: 14:32 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 25 September 2019
Rail passengers travelling to and from London are facing disruption this afternoon after a tree fell onto overhead lines.
There is widespread disruption on Greater Anglia services this afternoon following the incident where a branch fell onto overhead wires between Ipswich and Manningtree.
A Network Rail team are on site and are looking to resolve the problem as soon as possible.
A spokesman for Greater Anglia said the tree has now been removed and the line has reopened.
But the problem, together with a points failure, had disrupted a number of services, including:
- 12pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich due 1.50pm has been delayed at Colchester and is now 50 minutes late due to a tree blocking the railway.
- 12.30pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service has been delayed sat Diss due to a points failure
- 2.30pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which is due at 2.27pm, has been delayed at Colchester due to a tree blocking the railway.
- 1pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service due 2.55pm has been cancelled due to a late running freight train.
- 1pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich, due 2.50pm, will now be started from Colchester and will no longer call at London Liverpool Street due to a points failure.
- 1.30pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, due at 3.19pm, has been cancelled due to a tree blocking the railway.
- 2pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, due 3.55pm, will be started from Ipswich and will no longer call at Norwich, Diss and Stowmarket. This is due to a tree blocking the railway.
- 2pm London Liverpool Street to Norwich service has been cancelled due to a points failure.
Log onto https://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ to check before you travel.
