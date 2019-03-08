Trains cancelled and delayed as tree blocks railway in Norfolk

Two trains have been cancelled after trees blocked the railway.

The 1.47pm Great Yarmouth to Norwich service has been cancelled because of the tree, Greater Anglia said, which blocked the track at Brundall.

Other services to Lowestoft are also being disrupted.

The tree has been cleared, but Greater Anglia has warned that train services running through the station may be delayed, cancelled or revised, with disruption expected until about 5pm.

One person who was on the service said the train had hit debris from the fallen tree, with the train stopped and checked over by crew.

It was then allowed to proceed at a reduced speed, with passengers able to get off at Oulton Broad North and Lowestoft, before the train returned to Norwich for further inspection.

Elsewhere, trains between Ipswich and Lowestoft, as well as Norwich to Lowestoft, have been cancelled because of train faults.

The county is facing showers and gusty winds amid a yellow weather warning as Storm Miguel hits parts of the country.

