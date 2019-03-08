Fallen ladder causes delays on NDR near Rackheath

Police are responding to a ladder obstructing the NDR at Wroxham Road.

Police are responding to a ladder obstructing the NDR at Wroxham Road.

Traffic on the A1270 Northern Distributor Road, eastbound at Wroxham Road is slow after a set of ladders fell into the road, according to the AA.

Police are responding to the obstruction and expect to clear it soon.

No roads are closed.

