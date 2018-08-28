Fallen Christmas lights block Norfolk road

Church Street in Cromer. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A road in Cromer has been closed after Christmas lights fell into the street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am on Tuesday that Church Street had been temporarily closed due to the fallen festive lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The lights are due to be switched on Saturday, December 1.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.