Search

Advanced search

Fallen Christmas lights block Norfolk road

PUBLISHED: 07:33 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 November 2018

Church Street in Cromer. Picture: ARCHANT

Church Street in Cromer. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A road in Cromer has been closed after Christmas lights fell into the street.

Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am on Tuesday that Church Street had been temporarily closed due to the fallen festive lights.

Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.

The lights are due to be switched on Saturday, December 1.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

Topic Tags:
Live Traffic Map

Motoring supplements

Drive24 Cover

Enjoy the drive24 supplement

Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Motors Jobs

Show Job Lists

Meet the Editor

Andy Russell

Andy Russell

Email | Twitter

EDP motoring editor, journalist who loves wheels and engines but hates cleaning them.

Most Read

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed
Local Guide