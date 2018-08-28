Fallen Christmas lights block Norfolk road
PUBLISHED: 07:33 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:42 20 November 2018
A road in Cromer has been closed after Christmas lights fell into the street.
Norfolk police tweeted at just after 6am on Tuesday that Church Street had been temporarily closed due to the fallen festive lights.
Police urged people to avoid the area while they waited for an engineer from the town council to fix the decorations.
The lights are due to be switched on Saturday, December 1.
