Extra train laid on to cope with Canaries FA Cup match

An extra Greater Anglia train service will run from London Liverpool Street on March 4 due to the number of Norwich City supporters travelling for the FA Cup tie at Tottenham. Picture: Greater Anglia Greater Anglia

The number of supporters travelling back after Norwich City's FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur has forced Greater Anglia to add an extra train.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich City were beaten 2-1 during their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City were beaten 2-1 during their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A sell-out ticket allocation of 9,000 Canaries supporters are set to travel for the FA Cup fifth round tie on Wednesday, March 4, with 23 club coaches set to lead the exodus to north London.

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia said in addition to its scheduled services, there will be an additional train after the match - the 11.47pm Liverpool Street to Norwich, calling Diss at 1.28am and arriving at Norwich at 1.50am.

MORE: Canaries fans snap up all 9,000 tickets to set up exciting Tottenham trip

The rail operator is advising passengers that other services are also likely see large queues and very busy trains, because of the expected numbers of people travelling. Extra staff will be on hand to help.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia's area customer service manager, said: "Trains and stations are expected to be very busy as people make their way to and from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"People should buy their tickets in advance where possible and allow more time for their journeys."