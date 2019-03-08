Lane closure in place for evening roadworks

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out evening work on the A12 and A1117 Bloodmoor Road at Lowestoft in the coming days with a lane closure in operation. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as work is set to be carried out on a busy road during the evening.

The warning comes as Essex And Suffolk Water carry out work on the A12 and A1117 Bloodmoor Road at Lowestoft in the coming days.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work "in the evening" between Thursday, October 31 and Monday, November 4, a lane closure will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place at the Bloodmoor Road junction with the Stradbroke Road roundabout.

It adds: "Dig out sunken cover in carriageway and reinstate - work to be done in the evening to avoid peak traffic."

