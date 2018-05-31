Search

Advanced search

Warning of possible delays ahead of works

PUBLISHED: 10:03 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 17 July 2020

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out works at the junction of Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out works at the junction of Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted next week.

It comes as Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out works at the junction of Sussex Road in Lowestoft.

With a road closure and diversion route in place, works will be carried out from July 20 to July 24.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times, but there will be traffic restrictions to some homeowners on Sussex Road and Royal Avenue.

It states that the work will be taking place from the “junction of Sussex Road at the rear access between 2 and 52 Sussex Road” as work to “lay new section of main and connect up 11 services in the carriageway” is carried out along with associated works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map .

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

First look inside new café with soft play area in former bank

Margarets Tea room team Pictures: Birttany Woodman

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus means council staff told they will be working from home into 2021

Norfolk County Council's headquarters at County Hall in Norwich and Tom McCabe, the council's head of paid service. Picture: Neil Perry/Supplied

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

‘A small courtesy to ring’ - restaurants’ plea for empathy as no-show diners are criticised

The Mulberry in Thetford. Owner Karen Connor. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Football club ‘giving back’ after Covid with epic 4,000km run for county’s hospitals

From left to right: Ben Burcham, Mike Ball, Josh Walpole, Rob Mattocks, and Ryan Labrum. Five of the 20 runners takign part. Photo: Ben Burcham

Stars’ skipper Kerr waiting for the green light

King's Lynn skipper Lewis Kerr Picture: Ian Burt