Warning of possible delays ahead of works

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out works at the junction of Sussex Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted next week.

It comes as Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out works at the junction of Sussex Road in Lowestoft.

With a road closure and diversion route in place, works will be carried out from July 20 to July 24.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times, but there will be traffic restrictions to some homeowners on Sussex Road and Royal Avenue.

It states that the work will be taking place from the “junction of Sussex Road at the rear access between 2 and 52 Sussex Road” as work to “lay new section of main and connect up 11 services in the carriageway” is carried out along with associated works.

