Delays warning over ‘essential drainage’ works

Essential drainage maintenance works will be carried out on Crab Lane in Bradwell for two weeks. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on a busy road as repair work is carried out for two weeks.

It comes as Norfolk County Council carries out “essential drainage maintenance works” on Crab Lane in Bradwell.

The work is set to be carried out between Monday, August 10 and Friday, August 21.

According to the Norfolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work is carried out.

It states that the “drainage repairs and minor surfacing” work will take place “along the entire length of road” with two-way traffic control signals in operation.

A county council spokesman said: “The works will involve installation of new gullies and replacement of old existing gully pots between Chestnut Avenue and Headington Close.

“Access to properties will be maintained while the work is under way.”

