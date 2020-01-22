Search

Delays warning as 'essential repair' work continues

PUBLISHED: 08:38 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 22 January 2020

Emergency work is being carried out on Oulton Street in Oulton, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as emergency work is continuing.

With work taking place from now until Monday, January 27, "essential repairs" are being carried out on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton in Lowestoft.

It comes as UK Power Networks started the emergency works on Tuesday, January 21 and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues.

It states that the works will be taking place until next week "outside 48 Oulton Street", according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Multi-way traffic control signals are in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

It states that "work is in progress" following discovery of a "spoil in footway and carriageway" as an "essential repair of electricity cables powering street lighting/furniture" is carried out.

Keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

