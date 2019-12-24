Warning of delays during emergency gas works

Emergency gas repair work is continuing on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as emergency repair work continues.

The warning comes as Cadent carries out gas work on Minden Road in Lowestoft.

The emergency work, which started last Thursday, is continuing until Friday, December 27.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place "outside 43" Minden Road as the emergency repairs are carried out.

With traffic restrictions on Minden Road, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene.

It states: "Trace, then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible."

