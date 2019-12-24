Search

Advanced search

Warning of delays during emergency gas works

PUBLISHED: 08:48 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 24 December 2019

Emergency gas repair work is continuing on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Emergency gas repair work is continuing on Minden Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as emergency repair work continues.

The warning comes as Cadent carries out gas work on Minden Road in Lowestoft.

The emergency work, which started last Thursday, is continuing until Friday, December 27.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place "outside 43" Minden Road as the emergency repairs are carried out.

With traffic restrictions on Minden Road, multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene.

It states: "Trace, then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible."

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Man dies after being injured in hit-and-run

A man, 87, has died after being injured in a hit and run in Hopton on November 13. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It has ruined everything’ - Villagers say bus service cuts have left them isolated

Pip Ryland waiting for a First Bus with fellow travellers which failed to show up. Picture: Pip Ryland

Norwich City midfielder stars in book written by wife

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull and his wife Anna at the book signing of her new book 'The Story of Tommie T' based on Tom's life.

Norfolk power station sold for £105 million

The King's Lynn Power Station, recommissioned to run on gas, and also generates steam which powers a separate turbine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Student stabbed in Norwich fight due to be released from hospital

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Prince Philip expected back in Norfolk for Christmas after hospital release

The Duke of Edinburgh leaves King Edward VII Hospital in London, after being admitted last Friday for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday December 24, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Philip. Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists