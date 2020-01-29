Search

Advanced search

Delays warning as gas repair works continue

PUBLISHED: 14:57 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 29 January 2020

Gas repair work is taking place on the A146 Beccles Road in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Gas repair work is taking place on the A146 Beccles Road in Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as emergency work is continuing on a busy road.

With work taking place from now until Tuesday, February 4, repairs are being carried out on the A146 Beccles Road at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

It comes as Cadent started the emergency works on Monday, January 27 and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues.

It states that the works will be taking place until next week "in the footpath outside church", according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Multi-way traffic control signals are in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

It states: "Trace, then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible," along with other associated works.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads on our website via our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

People urged to have say on where thousands of homes could be built

Shaun Vincent is urging people to have their say on the Greater Norwich Local Plan. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Vandals ‘risking lives’ to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Parking is key focus in town’s future transport plan

The Hollies car park, Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City loan watch: Morris on target for Dons as he clocks up 150th career appearance

Norwich City striker Carlton Morris is on loan at MK Dons Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24