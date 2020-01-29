Delays warning as gas repair works continue

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as emergency work is continuing on a busy road.

With work taking place from now until Tuesday, February 4, repairs are being carried out on the A146 Beccles Road at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

It comes as Cadent started the emergency works on Monday, January 27 and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues.

It states that the works will be taking place until next week "in the footpath outside church", according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

Multi-way traffic control signals are in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

It states: "Trace, then excavate to repair gas escape and reinstate where possible," along with other associated works.

