Homes without power and road blocked after electric cables fall

PUBLISHED: 16:21 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 25 October 2020

Electric cables have fallen onto The Street in Carlton Colville by the junction with Rectory Road. PHOTO: Lowestoft Police

Archant

Homes have been left without power and a road is closed after electrical cables fell.

Lowestoft Police were called to The Street on the junction with Rectory Road this afternoon in Carlton Colville, Suffolk.

They found an electric cable had fallen down and is blocking The Street at the junction with Rectory Road.

Police were there for a short amount of time and have advised drivers around the area to avoid the road if at all possible and seek alternative routes.

Police have now left the scene and UK Power Network are currently in attendance clearing the cables away from the road.

According to the UK Power Network website there are currently three households in the Carlton Colville area without power, with 10 customers calling in with issues.

UK Power Network have said that power is expected to be restored at some point between 6.30pm and 7.30pm but some customers may have power back on earlier.

