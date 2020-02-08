Search

'We were treated like cattle': tourists locked in airport room during nine-hour delay

PUBLISHED: 10:01 08 February 2020

Ros Sones has said passengers returning from Egypt were

Ros Sones has said passengers returning from Egypt were "treated like cattle" during a nine-hour delay. Picture: Courtesy of Ros Sones.

Archant

A holidaymaker returning from Egypt has claimed passengers were "locked" in a room in an airport and treated like cattle during a nine-hour delay.

easyJet has apologised for a delay faced by passengers returning from Egypt to the UK on February 3. Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.easyJet has apologised for a delay faced by passengers returning from Egypt to the UK on February 3. Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Ros Sones, 66, from Gorleston, was flying home from Hurghada on Monday evening (February 3) and was due to land at Stansted around midnight.

However, passengers were told the easyJet flight would have to be diverted through Milan for a "necessary crew change".

Ms Sones said: "We were tired and stressed and didn't get told we'd be going to Milan until we'd boarded."

After arriving in Milan passengers were given a "meagre voucher" to use at the snack bar which was supposed to be open at 4am but only opened at 5am, she said.

She said the passengers were "locked" into one room and could not get to other parts of the airport.

"When we started really complaining they then bought 20 packed lunches and 20 coffee for 120 passengers," Ms Sones added.

The company has since sent a compensation email to Ms Sones but its impersonal, generic form only added insult to injury, she said.

"I'm not even a number, let alone a name. We were treated like cattle."

She described the experience as "absolutely farcical".

A spokesperson for easyJet said: "We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the diversion and delay to flight EZY3091 from Hurghada to London Stansted on February 3. On the outbound flight the aircraft diverted to Milan so engineers could resolve a technical issue.

"Unfortunately due to the delay this caused, the crew were unable to operate the full return flight to Stansted as they would exceed their legally permitted flying hours so the aircraft diverted to Milan for a crew change.

"easyJet did everything possible in order to minimise the impact of the delay. A complimentary service was offered on board before landing in Milan and refreshment vouchers issued although we understand there were limited options available to redeem them due the time of day and breakfast boxes were also provided to customers.

"We would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."

Asked why it took so long for the replacement crew in Milan, the company responded: "The flight was further delayed awaiting the crew from standby."

