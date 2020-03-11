Search

Advanced search

Disruption to train services following 'signal system fault'

PUBLISHED: 08:32 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 11 March 2020

A train scheduled for the Lowestoft to Norwich service. Photo: Greater Anglia

A train scheduled for the Lowestoft to Norwich service. Photo: Greater Anglia

Archant

Commuters could face delays to planned rail services following an early morning fault with the signalling system.

Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham, and services between Norwich and Lowestoft are running 'at reduced speed on some lines.'

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: 'Due to a signal system fault, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, services to and from Lowestoft will be disrupted.

'Services will be delayed through this area.

'Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beccles may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, while train services between Norwich and Lowestoft may be delayed by up to six minutes.'

Network Rail engineers are on site working on the fault, with disruption 'expected until 10am on March 11.'

Keep up to date with all the latest on the rail lines via www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/?_ga=2.261149325.1815279176.1582706114-2122100139.1575707695

Most Read

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Ignore social media ‘fake news’ says school where teacher has been tested

A teacher at Flegg High Ormiston Academy has been tested for coronavirus after a trip to Italy. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Man cleared of killing teen following fight over broken wing mirror

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

Family puts popular snooker and pool club up for sale

Diss Cue Club, on Sawmills Road, has been put up for sale. Picture: Fenn Wright

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A47 Acle Straight. Four people, including two children, remain in hospital Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash blocks part of A47

There has been a crash on the A47. Picture: Google

Owner of Baby Buddha splits restaurant in half to sell

Yuk-Sun or 'Sonny' Ngai, ready to steam their renowned dumplings at Baby Buddha. Pic: Denise Bradley

Campaigners call for bus lane to be open to all traffic

Jeremy King who has started a petition to open the bus lane between Earlham Green Lane and Clover Hill Road to all traffic, with supporters Mary Hill, left, and Kerry Jones. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five new cases of coronavirus in east of England as UK total reaches 373

A coronavirus unit installed at hospitals across the region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Stockpiling has seen self-interest deprive vulnerable people

Empty shelves in Boots in the Castle Quarter in Norwich on Saturday as shoppers stockpile in case of self-isolation due to Coronavirus. Picture: Lesley Hardy
Drive 24