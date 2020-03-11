Disruption to train services following 'signal system fault'

A train scheduled for the Lowestoft to Norwich service. Photo: Greater Anglia Archant

Commuters could face delays to planned rail services following an early morning fault with the signalling system.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

❗ Due to a fault with the signalling system between Lowestoft and #Beccles trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines.



Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:00. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 11, 2020

Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham, and services between Norwich and Lowestoft are running 'at reduced speed on some lines.'

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: 'Due to a signal system fault, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, services to and from Lowestoft will be disrupted.

'Services will be delayed through this area.

'Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beccles may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, while train services between Norwich and Lowestoft may be delayed by up to six minutes.'

Network Rail engineers are on site working on the fault, with disruption 'expected until 10am on March 11.'

Keep up to date with all the latest on the rail lines via www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/?_ga=2.261149325.1815279176.1582706114-2122100139.1575707695

