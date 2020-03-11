Disruption to train services following 'signal system fault'
PUBLISHED: 08:32 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 11 March 2020
Commuters could face delays to planned rail services following an early morning fault with the signalling system.
Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham, and services between Norwich and Lowestoft are running 'at reduced speed on some lines.'
A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: 'Due to a signal system fault, between Oulton Broad South and Beccles, services to and from Lowestoft will be disrupted.
'Services will be delayed through this area.
'Train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft via Saxmundham and Beccles may be delayed by up to 20 minutes, while train services between Norwich and Lowestoft may be delayed by up to six minutes.'
Network Rail engineers are on site working on the fault, with disruption 'expected until 10am on March 11.'
