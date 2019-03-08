Search

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

PUBLISHED: 07:24 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:24 21 July 2019

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the A146 because of a burst water main.

The road has been reduced to one lane closed to Highway Garden and Leisure at Framingham Pigot.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire service officer to the scene, while Anglian Water are also attending.

Police in South Norfolk urged drivers to approach with care.

