Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the A146 because of a burst water main.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The road has been reduced to one lane closed to Highway Garden and Leisure at Framingham Pigot.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a fire service officer to the scene, while Anglian Water are also attending.

Police in South Norfolk urged drivers to approach with care.