Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load travels through Suffolk and Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:47 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 22 March 2019

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between Suffolk and Norfolk.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of a frame, weighing 44,000kg, being transported from Lowestoft to Lenwade, near Norwich on Friday, March 22.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at 10am – leaving Commercial Road, Lowestoft before heading all the way to EMR, Atlas Works, Norwich Road in Lenwade.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Friday, March 22 at 10am as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“A frame weighing 44,000kg will be escorted from Commercial Road, Lowestoft to EMR, Atlas Works, Norwich Road, Lenwade.”

The routes will be as follows: Local roads – A47 – A12 – A1117 – A47 – A1042 – A1270 – A1067 – local roads to site.

The police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Police station cordoned off as bomb disposal unit deals with ‘suspicious package’

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nature of ‘suspicious package’ delivered to police station is revealed

The Royal Logistics Corps Bomb Disposal Unit at a previous incident in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists