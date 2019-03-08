Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load travels through Suffolk and Norfolk

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between Suffolk and Norfolk.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of a frame, weighing 44,000kg, being transported from Lowestoft to Lenwade, near Norwich on Friday, March 22.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at 10am – leaving Commercial Road, Lowestoft before heading all the way to EMR, Atlas Works, Norwich Road in Lenwade.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Friday, March 22 at 10am as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“A frame weighing 44,000kg will be escorted from Commercial Road, Lowestoft to EMR, Atlas Works, Norwich Road, Lenwade.”

The routes will be as follows: Local roads – A47 – A12 – A1117 – A47 – A1042 – A1270 – A1067 – local roads to site.

The police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”