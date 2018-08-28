Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June.

Drivers and cyclists on Norwich’s outer ring road will face three weeks of disruption - because a roundabout which was only completed in the summer already needs to be repaired.

John Fisher, chair of Norwich highways agency committee.

Council bosses only completed nine months of work on the Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout in June, but £25,000 already needs to be spent to fix it.

That £1.6m work on the roundabout, to make it bigger and parts of the road wider, had started in September last year.

It aimed to cut congestion and reduce journey times, although construction caused months of disruption, culminating in a complete five-day closure of the road in the summer.

Highways chiefs say the changes have sped up traffic.

But they say repairs are needed because lorry trailers have been running over a section of angled kerb on the roundabout which gives access for maintenance vehicles.

The material used to reinforce the roundabout has become loose and has lifted up out of the ground.

Council bosses want to spend the £25,000 to install a concrete ring as replacement reinforcement.

They say that will reduce the risk of having to do emergency repair work in the future.

But the work, which will start on Tuesday, January 8, will last for three weeks.

It will see one lane closed on all approaches to the roundabout.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “The new Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout has been a success story for our network, with journey time data showing improvements to traffic flow in the area since its completion.

“As with all schemes, we monitor the need for any follow up work and although the roundabout is big enough for lorries to stay in lane all the way around, some vehicles overrunning the central kerb has caused enough damage to need a different approach to reinforcement.

“We know that the disruption will be frustrating for those affected and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

“The reason for carrying out this work sooner rather than later is to avoid the potential need for emergency repair work further down the line, which could cause unplanned lane or even road closures.”