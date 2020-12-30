Shock as car speeds towards traffic on wrong side of A47

Mel Lacey spotted a car driving on the wrong side of the A47. Photo: Paul Hewitt Archant

A driver was forced to swerve out of the way as he was confronted by a car driving the wrong way on the A47.

Retired police advanced driving instructor and examiner Mel Lacey, from Costessey, was driving westbound when he was blinded by "very bright headlights" between the A11 and B1108 junctions at 6.45pm on Sunday December 29.

At first Mr Lacey said he thought a driver on the other side of the dual carriageway had full-beam headlights on, but within seconds he realised the car was on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Lacey said: "A pair of headlights came blazing towards me and I thought it was from the other side of the carriageway, but soon realised the car was headed towards me. I thought 'strewth, that was close' but remained calm because of my former job.

"It was bizarre and happened very quickly. But fortunately, because of my style and habit of driving, I am used to allowing traffic to pass so pulled into the other lane."

The near-miss prompted Mr Lacey to call 999 for the first time in his life.

He said: "My biggest concern was the potential risk to other people so I informed the police. It could have been a fatal accident at those speeds."

Norfolk police confirmed it received a number of calls to report a car driving the wrong way down the carriageway.