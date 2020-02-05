Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Dashcam captures shocking moment when motorist swerves at cyclist

PUBLISHED: 10:25 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 05 February 2020

A driver swerved at a cyclist in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

A driver swerved at a cyclist in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was given a one-year ban after swerving into a cyclist on one of Norfolk's roads - but critics say the sentence should have been much harsher.

Norfolk police released dashcam footage of the incident, which happened on Norwich Road in Wymondham.

It showed the driver overtaking the cyclist, travelling alongside them before braking and then swerving at them.

While the police have not shared details of the driver involved, they said that, on Monday, they were given a one-year driving ban and fined more than £300 after being charged with dangerous driving.

Police said the rules of the road are that motorists should give cyclists at least the same space as vehicles when overtaking.

The captioned footage also made clear that the use of cycle lanes is not compulsory. There is a shared cycle/footway to the left of the road where the incident happened.

And transport journalist Carlton Reid, who used to live in Norwich, told BBC Radio Norfolk, that the sentence should have been harsher.

Mr Reid said the cyclist, who was travelling at speed, was absolutely correct to be where he was and that the footpath/cycleway was "terrible".

He said: "It's when the infrastructure is poorly designed - that's why people don't use them." He added: "The fact that the motorist has taken it into his or her own powers to somehow demand that the cyclist use this very shoddy bit of infrastructure and did not get a custodial sentence is amazing.

"Because, if the motorist, outside of his or her car used a knife to do the exact same thing they have done - and a car can be a weapon - then they would have had at least six months, perhaps a year in jail."

He said it was an "incredible sentence" that they only got a driving ban and it was "a travesty of justice".

MORE: Undercover police pose as cyclists to catch dangerous drivers

Topic Tags:

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brand House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘No plans to close pub’: owners calm fears over city boozer

Trowel and Hammer refurb. Pictured: Ben Duraj. Photo: Sylvaine Poitau

WATCH: Dashcam captures shocking moment when motorist swerves at cyclist

A driver swerved at a cyclist in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24