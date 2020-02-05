Video

WATCH: Dashcam captures shocking moment when motorist swerves at cyclist

A driver swerved at a cyclist in Wymondham. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

A driver was given a one-year ban after swerving into a cyclist on one of Norfolk's roads - but critics say the sentence should have been much harsher.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police released dashcam footage of the incident, which happened on Norwich Road in Wymondham.

It showed the driver overtaking the cyclist, travelling alongside them before braking and then swerving at them.

While the police have not shared details of the driver involved, they said that, on Monday, they were given a one-year driving ban and fined more than £300 after being charged with dangerous driving.

Police said the rules of the road are that motorists should give cyclists at least the same space as vehicles when overtaking.

The captioned footage also made clear that the use of cycle lanes is not compulsory. There is a shared cycle/footway to the left of the road where the incident happened.

And transport journalist Carlton Reid, who used to live in Norwich, told BBC Radio Norfolk, that the sentence should have been harsher.

Mr Reid said the cyclist, who was travelling at speed, was absolutely correct to be where he was and that the footpath/cycleway was "terrible".

He said: "It's when the infrastructure is poorly designed - that's why people don't use them." He added: "The fact that the motorist has taken it into his or her own powers to somehow demand that the cyclist use this very shoddy bit of infrastructure and did not get a custodial sentence is amazing.

"Because, if the motorist, outside of his or her car used a knife to do the exact same thing they have done - and a car can be a weapon - then they would have had at least six months, perhaps a year in jail."

He said it was an "incredible sentence" that they only got a driving ban and it was "a travesty of justice".

MORE: Undercover police pose as cyclists to catch dangerous drivers