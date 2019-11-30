Drivers stuck at level crossings after power cable damaged

Drivers were left stuck at level crossings after damage to a cable during repair work left barriers stuck in the 'down' position.

Engineering work is taking place between Ely and Kings Lynn closing all lines today and tomorrow (November 30 and December 1).

Network Rail said a signal power cable had been damaged during the work that meant power had been lost to barrier crossings in the Downham Market area. The crossing at Watlington was the nearest in operation after the power loss at 10.50am today.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "The cables are buried and can sometimes be accidentally damaged. As soon as this was reported we dispatched an engineering manager and they have now been able to put the barriers into an up position.

"Personal will continue to physically monitor crossings throughout the rest of the today while the damage is repaired meaning traffic can now pass through."

The weekend engineering work means rail passengers on Great Northern services are being forced to use replacement bus services on both days.