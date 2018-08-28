Search

Advanced search

Disruption possible as work starts on crossing near busy Great Yarmouth junction

PUBLISHED: 16:59 25 January 2019

Pedestrians and cyclists could face disruption as work starts on building a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area in Great Yarmouth on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Pedestrians and cyclists could face disruption as work starts on building a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area in Great Yarmouth on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Pedestrians and cyclists are being warned they may face disruption as work starts on building a new crossing in the Fullers Hill area of Great Yarmouth on Monday.

The project will see three sections of pavement in the area converted into shared-use pedestrian and cycle path, connected by a new toucan crossing.

A signalised pedestrian-only crossing will also be put in place across Fullers Hill, near its junction with Northgate Street.

Mick Castle, Norfolk County Councillor for Yarmouth North and Central, said: “This is a great project which is designed to make it quicker, easier and safer to travel around the Fullers Hill area on foot and by bike.”

A county council spokesperson thanked people for their patience while the work takes place and said it will try to keep any disruption to a minimum.

The project is due to finish at the beginning of April and is part of the transport for Great Yarmouth project.

Click here for full project details, including temporary traffic management and road closures during construction.

Most Read

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pro-Brexit campaign group calls for deselection of Norfolks MPs - but associations back them

Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth MP. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists