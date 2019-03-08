Search

Trespassers cause disruption on Norwich to London railway line

PUBLISHED: 19:11 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 01 November 2019

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Rail passengers travelling between London and Norwich are experiencing delays this evening after an earlier incident involving trespassers on the line.

Rail operator Greater Anglia has tweeted that following trespassers on the line between Stratford and Ilford earlier today (Friday, November 1) there has been disruption to all services to and from London via Shenfield, Chelmsford, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich.

Greater Anglia initially stated services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 mins or revised.

Disruption on the routes was expected until about 9pm today.

However, the operator has since indicated that lines are now open following the earlier incident, but trains are still disrupted.

