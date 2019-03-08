Search

London to Norwich train cancellation among the disruption on rail line

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 November 2019

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

A train from London to Norwich has been cancelled due to an earlier train fault.

The 3pm Greater Anglia Service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich, which had been due to arrive at Norwich at 4.50pm, has been cancelled due to an earlier train fault.

Meanwhile, Greater Anglia has also announced that due to a set of points out of use due to a track defect, between Stratford and London Liverpool Street some lines are blocked.

It means that the 5.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich service will stop additionally at Colchester

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologise if your journey has been affected by this disruption.

Specific train service alterations are available by logging onto http://www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

