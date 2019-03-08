Disruption and delays on region's rail network due to engineering work
PUBLISHED: 07:23 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:23 01 August 2019
Rail passengers are facing disruption in the region with delays and cancellations.
Greater Anglia have tweeted about a series of cancellations, including:
- The 6.24am Great Yarmouth to Norwich service, which was due at 6.57am, was cancelled due to engineering works not being completed on time.
- The 7.40am Norwich to London Liverpool Street service, which is due at 9.24am, will be cancelled due to a train fault.
- The 10am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service, due at 11.50am, will be cancelled due to a train fault.
Meanwhile passengers have also been warned services between Norwich and Sheringham/Yarmouth/Lowestoft and between Lowestoft and Ipswich are disrupted after engineering work between Norwich and Whitlingham junction.
