High Street to close on three different days for roadworks

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham High Street is set to close on three different days, starting later this month, for road resurfacing.

Dereham High Street will close across three Sundays, subject to weather conditions, starting on February 24. Picture: Dan Bennett Dereham High Street will close across three Sundays, subject to weather conditions, starting on February 24. Picture: Dan Bennett

The roadworks will take place across three consecutive Sundays, subject to weather conditions, starting on February 24.

A full road closure will be in effect from between 07.30am and 7pm each Sunday and the works will stretch from the junction with Banyard Place northwards to the junction with the Market Place.

Fully signed official local diversion routes will be in place during the surfacing works and vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The work which will cost £70,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Funding for this scheme is from the extra £12.694m Norfolk County Council has received from the Government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.