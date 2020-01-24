Delays warning ahead of works on section of A47

BT will be carrying out work, at the North Parade junction, on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft on January 27 and January 28. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned to expect delays as two sets of work take place on a busy stretch of road next week.

Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out work on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft between January 28 and January 30, Picture: Google Images Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out work on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft between January 28 and January 30, Picture: Google Images

BT and Essex and Suffolk Water will be carrying out separate works on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

The warning comes as BT carry out work "to re-shell an existing BT cabinet" along with associated works on Yarmouth Road, at the North Parade junction.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as these works take place on Monday, January 27 and Tuesday, January 28.

Multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene as the work is carried out.

Between January 28 and Thursday, January 30, Essex and Suffolk Water will carry out work on the A47 Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft

Two-way traffic control signals will be in operation as the work is carried out close to 184 Yarmouth Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as work to "relay lead supply in carriageway and footway" along with associated works takes place.

