'Delays are likely' warning with road set to be closed

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Border Lane in Lound, near Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, as roadworks are carried out next week. Archant

Drivers could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for a week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Border Lane in Lound, near Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, as roadworks are carried out next week.

The works are being carried out between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 10.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the full length of Border Lane will be closed "24 hours per day" to allow "carriageway patching" to take place.

A diversion route of 2.5km, from Browston Lane to Yarmouth Road and vice versa, will be in force throughout the works.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

