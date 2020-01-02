Search

Advanced search

'Delays are likely' warning with road set to be closed

PUBLISHED: 14:55 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 02 January 2020

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Border Lane in Lound, near Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, as roadworks are carried out next week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Border Lane in Lound, near Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, as roadworks are carried out next week.

Archant

Drivers could face delays as a road is closed and traffic is diverted for a week.

Suffolk Highways will temporarily close Border Lane in Lound, near Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, as roadworks are carried out next week.

The works are being carried out between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 10.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the full length of Border Lane will be closed "24 hours per day" to allow "carriageway patching" to take place.

A diversion route of 2.5km, from Browston Lane to Yarmouth Road and vice versa, will be in force throughout the works.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via the Live Traffic Map on our websites.

Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Men hid behind roadworks and climbed fence as drink-driver ‘aimed car’ at them

Ryan Barnard hit 90mph while speeding in Gorleston and Yarmouth Photo: Laura Bagshaw

‘It’s a last resort’ - owners admit plan to turn historic hotel into flats after no buyer found

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for 29 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich City fan ‘lucky to be alive’ after cardiac arrest at Carrow Road

Norwich City season ticket holder Tony Kirwan, 71, plans to get back to Carrow Road for the Canaries' next home game against Bournemouth on January 18. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists