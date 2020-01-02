Delays warning ahead of work starting on high-speed internet network

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as work is set to start on a multi-million pound scheme to install new ultrafast broadband.

With Lowestoft being one of 10 towns in Suffolk to benefit from a project installing ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband to all public sector premises, planning work is starting across the towns in January.

Gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre and MLL Telecom have identified an extension of 5km to the proposed core network fibre run in Lowestoft.

CityFibre Metro Networks Ltd will be carrying out two weeks of works this month on Barnards Way in Lowestoft.

The works are being carried out between Monday, January 13 and Friday, January 24.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are possible" while the work is being carried out.

It states that the works will be taking place "from the roundabout at Peto Way".

Throughout the works multi-way traffic control signals will be in operation as the works to "lay feeder duct and micro duct in both footpaths and build jointing chambers at roundabout" take place, according to CityFibre.

