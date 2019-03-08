Road to be closed and traffic diverted for level crossing works

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as level crossing work takes place overnight on the B1531 Victoria Road at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft this weekend.

A section of road will be closed and traffic diverted as work is carried out at a busy level crossing.

Motorists are being warned that delays are likely as the work takes place overnight on the B1531 Victoria Road at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft this weekend.

With Network Rail carrying out the work overnight from Saturday, November 9 to Sunday, November 10 a section of the road will be closed and traffic is to be diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that "traffic restrictions" will be in place on Victoria Road with a diversion route in operation.

The "level crossing inspection" works are due to be carried out between 11pm on November 9 and 6am on November 10.

With diversion signs "symbolised" as the road closure is in force, access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

With these works taking place, the ongoing overnight works to the Bascule bridge in Lowestoft will not take place on November 9, but they will resume on November 10.

