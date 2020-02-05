Road to be closed and traffic diverted for level crossing works

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as a road is closed and traffic diverted while work is carried out on a level crossing.

The warning comes as the work takes place overnight for the next three evenings from Wednesday, February 5 until Saturday, February 8 on the B1531 Victoria Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

It comes as Network Rail carry out the works to the Victoria Road level crossing, with the road closed and traffic diverted.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work continues, with traffic restrictions on Victoria Road.

It states that the works will be taking place "between 11pm and 5am" this week at the Victoria Road level crossing according to the Suffolk Roadworks map.

It states: "Tactille paving being installed on walkways," along with other associated works.

With Victoria Road closed, a diversion route of 2.6km will be in operation, although access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times.

