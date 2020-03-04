Search

Delays 'likely' warning over high-speed internet works

PUBLISHED: 10:06 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 04 March 2020

Delays are expected on the A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft as works are carried out between various junctions. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as work continues on a multi-million pound scheme to install new ultrafast broadband.

With Lowestoft being one of 10 towns in Suffolk to benefit from a project installing ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband to all public sector premises, work started on Barnards Way and Peto Way in the town in January.

The project is continuing as two weeks of work began last month on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

And now delays are expected on the A47 Denmark Road and the A1144 Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft as works takes place between Thursday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 17.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states the work to "excavate and install" new fibre optic cable, duct and overhead cabling will be carried out from "the junction of Hervey Street to Clemence Street" on the A47 Denmark Road, "from junction of Neptune Street to the junction of Flensburgh Street on Denmark Road" and "from outside Montana Place to outside the junction of Essex Road on Rotterdam Road with multi-way traffic control signals and stop/go boards in operation.

