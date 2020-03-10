Search

Advanced search

Delays warning with road to be closed for gas works

PUBLISHED: 10:44 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 10 March 2020

Gas works will be carried out on Stanley Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft later this month. Picture: Google Images

Gas works will be carried out on Stanley Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft later this month. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as a road is to be closed and traffic diverted for gas works.

The warning has been issued as the road is set to be closed as the work is scheduled to be carried out for a week on Stanley Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Monday, March 23 and Friday, March 27, the road will be temporarily closed with traffic restrictions on Stanley Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, 'delays are likely' while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is taking place 'in the middle of the carriageway' and 'outside plots 1-4' on Stanley Road

It adds the work is being carried out 'to lay four new gas service pipes to four new build properties.'

A diversion route will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Never mind the bog rolls... here are five supermarket items I’d stockpile due to coronavirus

The good old fish finger, a freezer essential, and also great for a cheeky game of Jenga

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘My body was destroyed’ - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Two N&N Hospital workers self-isolate as precaution over coronavirus

Two staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital are self isolating as a coronavirus precaution. (Picture: Nick Butcher)

Second man dies after A47 crash

A photo from the scene of a crash on the A47 at Little Fransham. Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 15, glassed outside Wetherspoon pub

Police attended the scene of a fight outside the Wetherspoon pub in Dereham. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New owner reveals plans to transform pub which was closed for 10 years

The owner of a once thriving pub which has been closed for the last decade has revealed plans to convert the building, pictured here in 2001. Photo: Bill Darnell

Family ‘sick to stomach’ as NHS calls TV report of son’s death a ‘malarkey’

Henry Curtis-Williams, who died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘My body was destroyed’ - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Co-op announces limits on essential items after increase in panic buying

East of England Co-op has announced new temporary restriction on some household items. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited
Drive 24