Delays warning with road to be closed for gas works

Gas works will be carried out on Stanley Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft later this month. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as a road is to be closed and traffic diverted for gas works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning has been issued as the road is set to be closed as the work is scheduled to be carried out for a week on Stanley Road, Oulton Broad in Lowestoft.

With Cadent carrying out the work between Monday, March 23 and Friday, March 27, the road will be temporarily closed with traffic restrictions on Stanley Road.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, 'delays are likely' while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is taking place 'in the middle of the carriageway' and 'outside plots 1-4' on Stanley Road

It adds the work is being carried out 'to lay four new gas service pipes to four new build properties.'

A diversion route will be in operation throughout the course of the works.

You can keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.