'Severe delays' on Norwich buses as traffic grinds to a halt in city centre

A bus operator has warned that it is experiencing "severe delays" on many of its services across the city due to congestion.

First Norwich tweeted just after 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon to say its 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26 services were facing delays due to congestion in the city, in particular around Theatre Street and Rose lane.

"Please be aware we are experiencing delays of around 15 to 20 minutes on all Norwich network services," it said.

The county is facing windy weather and rain today, as Storm Miguel hits the country.

While other parts of the country are likely to be worse affected, with a Met Office yellow weather warning issued elsewhere, the region is expected to face some adverse weather.

Trains have also been affected, with a fallen tree blocking the railway at Brundall.

