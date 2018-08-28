Search

Delays to Aberdeen flights to and from Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 08:07 07 January 2019

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Passengers at Norwich International Airport can expect delays to flights to and from Aberdeen.

The Eastern Airways flight from Aberdeen (BE7623) expected to touch down at Norwich Airport at 8.15am today (Monday, January 7) is now estimated to arrive at 11.40am.

While, the Eastern Airways flight to Aberdeen (BE7622) which was to depart at 8.40am today (Monday, January 7) is now not expected to leave until 12.10pm.

All other flights at the airport appear to be unaffected.

For further information about arrivals or departures at Norwich International Airport call 01603 411923 or email infodesk@norwichinternational.com

