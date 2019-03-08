Delays on region's rail network caused by 'disruptive passengers'

Rail services in the region were delayed tonight because of 'disruptive passengers'.

Police were called after problems with passengers in the Beccles area.

Greater Anglia initially indicated there was a problem at just before 6.15pm on Thursday, tweeting that the Ipswich to Lowestoft (18.58 Darsham) was 12 minutes late due to "disruptive passengers".

The rail operator later tweeted that services may be delayed by up to 30 minutes because of the problems, with disruption expected until about 10pm.

The disruption also meant trains departing Ipswich and Lowestoft were delayed.

Greater Anglia then stated "police are on site and dealing with the situation" and apologised to passengers who might have been affected.

But at about 8.40pm the rail operator stated on social media that, following the earlier problems with the disruptive passengers "all lines are now open".